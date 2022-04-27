CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile is has been charged after allegedly assaulting a school bus driver.

According to Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett, the incident happened on York Avenue on Tuesday, April 26. Authorities say it began after an alleged “disturbance” between two students on a school bus.

Hazelett says the juvenile allegedly used their school-issued iPad to strike the bus driver in the head multiple times. A medic was called to the scene to treat the bus driver.

The juvenile faces a charge of Battery on a School Official. Hazelett says the CPD is continuing to review the school bus video and the investigation remains ongoing.