MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Chief Colton McKinney from the Mason Police Department reports that a suspect is at large after officers pursued the driver of a yellow motorcycle allegedly traveling over 100 mph on Thursday.

The pursuit reportedly started in Mason County, West Virginia, and continued across the Mason-Pomeroy bridge and into Meigs County, Ohio. The suspect allegedly drove onto the sidewalk to evade officers.

According to Chief McKinney, the suspect has been identified as Damond Fisher. Chief McKinney says Fisher will have charges pending tomorrow in West Virginia for reckless operation of a vehicle and felony-level fleeing. The suspect also allegedly struck a police cruiser during the pursuit.

Chief McKinney and Sgt. Tyler Doss from MPD responded to the incident.

The suspect is reportedly still on the loose, and law enforcement believes he is currently in Ohio. The motorcycle has been recovered and MPD will release pending charges tomorrow.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes in. MPD offered to provide dashcam footage of the incident to a WOWK 13 News employee on Friday.