CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation says police will be targeting speeders in the Interstate 64 work zone west of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13.



Law enforcement will run radar and write citations in the work zone, which runs from the bridge to the U.S. Route 35 interchange of I-64. The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph.

Throughout West Virginia, police will be ticketing speeders in work zones as part of a targeted campaign to enforce work zone safety in the state. Police are teaming up with WVDOT in an attempt to ensure no one is killed in a construction zone this construction season.

WVDOT reminds motorists that fines for speeding and other infractions are doubled in work zones.



According to WVDOT, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones last year, killing five people and injuring more than 300. On April 28, a WVDOT transportation worker was injured when the driver of a pickup truck ran a flashing red warning signal in Weston. The worker, Craig Howell, was treated and released for minor injuries after being struck by the pickup truck in a work zone.