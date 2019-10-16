Police: Toddler left in hot truck in Prestonburg, mom arrested

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WOWK) — A Pikeville, Kentucky mother was arrested after the Prestonsburg Police Department says they found a 22-month-old unattended in a hot pickup truck. Police responded to the complaint from neighbors on Cliffside Circle in Prestonsburg, Ky. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Callers said no adult had been seen in the hour immediately prior to the call and the child was crying and had been for some time. Police say the boy was strapped in a car seat in the rear of a pickup truck. The truck was not running and windows were cracked not more than one-quarter of the way down. The temperature outside was 85°.

Police say they made entry to the vehicle when they observed the young child in distress and covered in sweat. The child was found in a sweatshirt and sweat pants that were wet with what appeared to be his own sweat.

Prestonsburg Fire and EMS were immediately notified and the child was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was stable but dehydrated.

The child’s mother, Crystal Hamilton of Pikeville was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Abuse, 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree. The child was placed with his grandparents by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services who responded to the scene.

