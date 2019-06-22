Police ‘very concerned’ for missing man’s well-being

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing man from Wayne County.

Kenova Police are looking for Dale Marcum Ellis, 62, of Kenova.

Ellis was last seen on May 27th at his home in Kenova and was reported missing on June 14th

Ellis is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having brown hair and green eyes.

Family members say he has a serious heart condition and takes medication regularly. The pharmacy where Mr. Ellis gets his medication has informed family members that he has not yet picked up his prescription.

Even if he had his life saving medication when he went missing, they say he would now be out of that medication and most likely in serious distress.

If you have any information regarding Ellis’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Kenova Police at 304-453-5555.