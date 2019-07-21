Police warn of text-based scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a new text-based scam.

According to the Ohio Valley Bank, the text warns that your bank card may be suspended, and asks you to call a number which asks you to input your 16-digit debit or credit card number.

The Ohio Valley Bank says the texts seem to be targeting area phone numbers and may mention several different banks.

Ohio Valley Bank reminds its customers that it does not send messages of this nature, so if you receive one, it is fraudulent.

They advise that if you should receive such a message, please be careful not to click any links the text may contain, as this could possibly install malware on your device. You should delete the text immediately.