Pollen8 plans to launch new project

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Cafe Appalachia has become a staple on D street in South Charleston, WV, serving food and coffee as part of a bigger effort program known as Pollen8. The program helps women in recovery from substance use disorder.

Now there is another major new project in the works.

Pollen8 is launching Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare at the former Rock Lake Pool. It will be a 30 bed in patient treatment center for women in recovery.

Ashley Ellis is in recovery. She is also now the Assistant Manager at Cafe Appalachia. She said the programs Pollen8 offers are vital to the area.

“The women who enter the program will actually cycle through the Cafe learning the skills necessary to work in a sober environment and we are just helping one woman at a time,” Ellis said.

Pollen8 will hold a ribbon cutting for the Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare facility on June 1st. Immediately after the ceremony the facility will remain open for guided tours.