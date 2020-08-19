Pollution and hazardous waster control grants coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Five programs in West Virginia are getting more than $1.3 million in grant funding for pollution prevention, pipeline safety, and hazardous materials emergency services.

Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the programs would receive a combined total of $1,385,777.

“West Virginia is recognized around the world for its natural beauty and splendor. That’s exactly why we must do all we can to preserve our state and reduce pollutants to ensure it stays wild and wonderful for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding like this that improves our infrastructure in West Virginia and keeps our state clean.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“West Virginia is home to an abundance of natural resources and incredible recreation areas. These awards will help ensure those natural resources are managed safely while ensuring our recreation areas flourish for generations to come. I will continue to fight for funding that helps keep our state wild and wonderful through safety and preparedness projects like these.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

The funding will go to the following programs:

$600,000 – Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission (EPA Brownfield Assistance Program)

– Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission (EPA Brownfield Assistance Program) $559,089 – Public Service Commission of West Virginia (DOT State Base Pipeline Safety Grant)

– Public Service Commission of West Virginia (DOT State Base Pipeline Safety Grant) $207,889 – West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DOT Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grants)

– West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DOT Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grants) $17,519 – Public Service Commission of West Virginia (DOT State Base Pipeline Safety Grants – Hazardous Liquid)

– Public Service Commission of West Virginia (DOT State Base Pipeline Safety Grants – Hazardous Liquid) $1,280 – West Virginia University (EPA Pollution Prevention Incentives States Program)

