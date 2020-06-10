Pomp and Circumstance is on for Cabell County Class of 2020

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools will continue its plans to host in-person, graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. The decision comes as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice approved hosting outside, in-person graduations.

“In talking with parents and students, they have consistently expressed to us they wanted an in-person graduation, even if it was a little different than our typical ceremony,” said Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “By utilizing Marshall University’s 38,227-seat outdoor stadium, we believe we can ensure the health and safety of our graduating seniors and their families while celebrating the culmination of a successful school career for the Class of 2020.”

Cabell County Schools says the ceremonies will take place, rain or shine, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the same dates and times previously announced – Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. for Huntington High School and Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m. for Cabell Midland High School.

“We’re taking the safety of all our graduates, employees and families very seriously,” said Cunningham. “We’re limiting guests to six individuals per graduate, are asking everyone to wear a face covering, will admit our guests in a strategic manner to limit contact at the gates, and will utilize the entire stadium to seat our families in order to maintain the social distancing guidelines recommended by the Cabell Huntington Health Department and Centers for Disease Control.”

Superintendent Saxe says the plan has been vetted by the West Virginia Department of Education, the Cabell Huntington Health Department and Marshall University’s safety and leadership staff.

“We would like to thank the Marshall University staff and Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert for their incredible hospitality,” adds Superintendent Saxe. “Because of their welcome, we will be able to celebrate the graduates of this most unusual class in the manner they deserve.”

