CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to lifeguard shortages, the Coonskin Pool will be permanently closed on Mondays throughout the summer, according to Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department.

Hutchinson said lifeguard shortages are a nationwide issue. With travel sports in the summer, people just aren’t looking for summer jobs.

“There’s nothing we can really do,” Hutchinson said. “We’re about short eight lifeguards, which is what it takes to give everyone off at this pool.”

In addition to summer sports, Hutchinson said finding lifeguards who can pass the lifeguard test is another challenge.

He emphasized that “You’ve got to be a strong swimmer,” to be a lifeguard.

Until the lifeguard shortage can be addressed, Hutchinson said Coonskin Pool will remain closed on Mondays.

“It’s a scramble to get kids to work and get people to do it,” he said. “As long as this sports thing goes the way it goes, I don’t see it changing.”