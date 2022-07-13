HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A popular Main Street in Putnam County is getting a makeover. The Division of Highways Streetscape Sidewalk Project is underway now.

“There is a lot of activity with Food Truck Friday and some of the shops along Main Street,” said Daniel Boggs, owner of West Virginia Chiropractic and Wellness.

Right outside his door, there is construction. It is part of a sidewalk project that he said he hopes will help improve the area.

“I know that the city has been taking a lot of actions to make Main Street more attractive, and this will have increased handicap access, which will be good for everyone,” Boggs said.

The project will improve ADA accessibility between Belknap Dough Company and the A to Z Storage parking lot, including ramps into Belknap Dough Company, Connolly’s Irish Pub, and an improved ramp into Bear Wood Company.

People who work and shop in the area said they are happy to see progress.

“My mom has owned Hurricane Floral for almost my whole life so we’ve been here for a moment, and I’m glad to see it is getting the attention and love it deserves,” said Amelya Hensley, of Hurricane, West Virginia.

There will also be new lights and landscaping. While the construction outside may be making things a little less convenient in the short term all of the businesses are staying open.

“Of course, it is a little frustrating right now because they’ve got everything blocked and all of this stuff but I think once it is all finished it is going to be really nice,” Hensley said.

Traffic in the area is down to one lane during times that work is underway.