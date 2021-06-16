Popular WV show returns for second season

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) – A popular West Virginia show is back after having to postpone its second season due to COVID-19.

The show highlights Appalachian culture by examining furniture from the past.

The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop is where an old piece of furniture gets a much-needed makeover.

“I have a love of Appalachian are, and I have a love of woodworking. I really love what I call living history, so basically I put the three together to come up with the concept of a show,” Jerill Vance, Owner and Producer of the show The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop said.

The show airs on West Virginia PBS. Vance travels around the Mountain State in search of the perfect wooden treasure in places of historic interest.

“This is what I call the school master’s bookcase. I went to Jackson County West Virginia and found a one-room schoolhouse. There was a documented bookcase there that was used by the school master that taught there,” Vance said.

The first season of the show aired in 2018 as a pilot season with just six episodes. The ratings were so good, the show got renewed for a second full season with 13 episodes, although filming had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

“What I do is show the piece in its natural environment and utilize it in the way it would have been used three or four generations ago. Then, I usually interview somebody that is familiar with the piece and then I come here to the shop, redesign it, and build it to today’s standards,” he said.

The show is truly a family affair. Vance’s son shoots the episodes while his wife edits the show. The overall goal is to just keep history alive.

“The generation before me was the last generation that actually utilized the furniture,” Vance said.

Vance is looking for some input from the public. He’s getting ready to start filming season three and is looking for places of historic interest in the Appalachian area and typical Appalachian furniture to film. He is also looking for underwriters that will offset the production costs.

If you know a place or want to help, you can reach him at Appalachianheritagewoodshop@gmail.com.

