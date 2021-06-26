Portsmouth City Council discusses making golf carts street legal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – In one Southeast Ohio city, you may see golf carts on and off the course, but are these slow-moving vehicles safe on city roads?

It’s not unheard of in Portsmouth, Ohio to see golf carts going somewhere other than the next tee. Many residents in the area own these vehicles to cruise around their yard and attend events in.

Sciotoville resident Mike Gifford has two golf carts, one for cruising at home and the other he drives in an annual Memorial Day parade.

We use these, we have a program called ‘living with a cause’ and so we do the parade each year. Mike Gifford, Sciotoville resident



Mike Gifford brings out his two golf carts Saturday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

On Monday, the Portsmouth city council will discuss a proposed ordinance to regulate the use of carts on city streets which would include inspections. 6th Ward Councilman Dennis Packard says there are quite a lot of things cart owners will have to add to be street legal.

Some of the items needed to pass inspection are as follows:

Warning devices – headlights, brake lights, and turn signals

Operational brake, acceleration, and steering system

Windshields

Rearview mirrors

Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) Emblem clearly displayed

This proposed ordinance will only affect areas with smaller roads like this one with lower speed limits.

If a street is 25 mile an hour or below, then you can get them legalized to drive on those streets. Dennis Packard, 6th Ward Councilman

The Portsmouth City Council is scheduled to discuss this proposed ordinance on Monday.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.