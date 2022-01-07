Portsmouth couple facing drug, child endangerment charges in infant death investigation

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Two people from Portsmouth, Ohio, are facing charges in connection to an investigation involving the death of an infant.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, both the sheriff’s office and the Portsmouth PD responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center through the county’s Special Victim’s Unit on Thursday, Jan. 6 regarding a report of a deceased infant.

Authorities say the 18-month-old girl was brought to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Officials say her body has been sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Law enforcement says during the investigation, they learned the child was in the custody of Scioto County Children’s Services after being placed into “a kinship placement.” According to authorities, the infant’s biological mother had been receiving overnight visitation. Scioto County Children’s Services tells WOWK 13 News that due to the ongoing investigation, they are unable to provide a statement at this time.

Authorities said they confiscated “several electronic devices” to “preserve evidence and conduct search warrants on.” According to law enforcement, detectives from both the Portsmouth PD and the sheriff’s office conducted searches of two homes where they say they recovered 29 grams of meth, 13 grams of “heroin/fentanyl,” marijuana, scales, a firearm and $4,200 in cash. The suspected controlled substances will be sent to the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations to be tested.

According to law enforcement, Kristina Edwards, 36, and Larry L. Weaver, Jr., 22, both of Portsmouth, were arrested and charged in the case.

Law enforcement officials say both Edwards and Weaver face the charges of Trafficking in Meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Possession of Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree; Possession of Fentanyl, a 2nd-degree felony; and Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony.

Authorities say Edwards and Weaver were held on a $191,000 bond, which was raised to $300,000 after their appearance in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning. Weaver is also being held on a probation holder from Common Pleas Court with no bond.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman say the investigation is still ongoing and may result in more charges after the autopsy has been completed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.