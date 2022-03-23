PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Portsmouth firefighter died in the line of duty on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth Fire Department announced that Firefighter/EMT Edward Long was serving as Engine 2 Engineer when he became unresponsive while returning from a call. They say the staff at the SOMC Emergency Department tried to revive him, but he passed away at 11:30 a.m.

Long was hired at the Portsmouth Fire Department in March of 1995. In a Facebook post, Portsmouth FD said:

By all accounts Ed was an excellent Driver/Engineer. No one knew his truck as well as he did. No one took care of this truck as well as he did. Ed also was known as quite the story teller, especially the length of his stories and the enthusiasm with which he told them. Ed liked his steak well done to the dismay of his crew. Ed snored to the dismay of his crew. And Ed loved and spoke often of his family. It was rare to see Ed out and about without one or all of his kids in tow. As much as we hurt right now, we can only imagine the pain his family is feeling. We ask that you keep his family and all that knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers in difficult days ahead. Portsmouth Fire Department Facebook Post

Long is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Arrangements are still being made, and the Portsmouth Fire Department said they will announce them on Facebook.