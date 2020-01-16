Portsmouth man arrested on drug and weapons charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Police say that on January 15, 2020, around 10:16 a.m., officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics-related search warrant execution at the residence of 40-year-old Travis L. Grier a.k.a “Veno” in Portsmouth, Ohio. During a search of the residence and property, officers seized approximately 63 grams of suspected heroin, 55 grams of suspected cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, digital scales, a GMC Yukon Denali, approximately $7,000 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. Some of the suspected heroin and cocaine seized was pre-packaged for sale. Estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $12,000.

Sheriff Donini says Grier was arrested and charged with trafficking in both suspected heroin and cocaine, both felonies of the 1st degree, and having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree. Grier was placed in the Scioto County Jail and held on $350,000 bail. Grier was to be arraigned on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m.

The drug task force is continuing to investigate the case, which will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer say would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force consists of narcotics detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department as well as agents with the FBI, assisted by Portsmouth P.D. SWAT, a Portsmouth P.D. Canine, and an additional Sheriff’s Office detective.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer say anyone with information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force can call the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

