PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly raping a 5-year-old.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that Portsmouth PD and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victim Unit contacted them on Monday about the sexual assault of a 5-year-old. They say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and a sexual assault examination.

After an investigation, deputies found the suspect at his residence on Park Ave. in Portsmouth. The Sheriff’s Office says he was detained without incident, questioned, and then arrested.

18-year-old Cody Lee Taylor, of Portsmouth, is charged with one count of rape, and he’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

He will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.