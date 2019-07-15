Portsmouth man charged with raping 15-year-old girl in park

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A Portsmouth man has been arrested and charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in a park, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says the 911 center received a call on Sunday, July 14th, 2019, from a caller stating that a large fight was taking place in Lett Terrace apartments.

Captain John Murphy said deputies responded to the location and were advised that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted in the park sometime during the night into the morning hours. A detective was contacted and responded for further investigation.

Captain Murphy says that Matthew Bandy II, 22, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, was found in the area and detained without incident where he was taken to the office for further questioning.

Bandy has been charged with one count of rape a felony of the 1st degree and is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation if anyone has any information they should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.