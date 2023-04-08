PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Portsmouth, Ohio Mayor Sean Dunne says city officials are working to tackle the lack of affordable housing problem in the city.

Dunne recently met with former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley discussing possibly establishing what’s known as a “Tax Increment Financing” or “TIF” zone. This would allow the city to designate an area for affordable housing along with getting the funding to subsidize construction costs for new buildings.

Dunne says the city of Cincinnati has had success with this in the past and he feels this could be the answer they’re looking for. When considering this option, one of the main draws was the opportunity to offer it to the younger generation as a means of affordable living should they decide to stay in the area.

“We need to provide housing for young people, people who have recently graduated Shawnee State University or people in their 20’s and 30’s and we have to figure out a way to do that. It’s nice to say it but then we have to figure out a way to be able to do it,” Dunne says.

Right now, this is still in the idea phase of the project and the information gathered will be presented to city council at their regular meeting on Monday, April 9.