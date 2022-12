(Photo provided by Portsmouth PD)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Portsmouth Police Department says Anthony Quinn Rutter is missing.

He was reported missing on Dec. 5, police say.

Rutter is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the man should call Detective Nick Shepherd at (740) 354-1600 or police dispatch (740) 353-4101.