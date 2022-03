PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Portsmouth Police are looking for a missing man.

They say that 33-year-old Dan Logan hasn’t been seen since Dec. 17, 2021 at the Dash Thru Carryout.

He is 5’11” tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts should contact Detective Steve Brewer at 740-354-1600. Those calling after 4:00 p.m. should call dispatch at 740-353-4101.