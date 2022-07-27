SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another victim has come forward following the arrest of a 30-year-old woman accused of raping a 12-year-old.

That is according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman who says the second victim in the new case is also 12 years old.

Kimberly Polachek, 30 of Portsmouth, is now facing another charge in connection to this most recent case.

She was originally charged with kidnapping and rape of a boy, whose parent thought he was staying the night with a friend.

A concerned citizen alerted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department about the situation and discovered the boy asleep at her house.

Investigators uncovered that the original victim came to her house when her husband was at work.

“I will continue to work closely with our other law enforcement, prosecutor and other partners, both government and private, to ensure that we do everything possible to protect our most vulnerable,” Sheriff Thoroughman said.