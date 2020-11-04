Positive COVID-19 cases at two Cabell County schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Positive COVID-19 tests have been reported at two Cabell County Schools, causing one other person to quarantine.

Cabell County School officials say one person from Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing for that case was conducted, one person from Barboursville Middle School to quarantine.

Meanwhile, another positive COVID-19 test came from someone associated with Barboursville Middle School. No one else associated with Cabell County Schools has been asked to quarantine related to this case.

The person from HHS was last at the school on Thursday, Oct. 29, and the person from BMS was in school on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Contact tracing has been performed by the schools with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Both HHS and BMS will have continued to have in-person classes on blended schedules.

