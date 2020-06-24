Positive COVID-19 test closes Boyd County old courthouse, judicial center

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)- The Old Courthouse and Judicial Center in Boyd County are closed until further notice.
According to the Boyd County Fiscal Court, the temporary closure began today, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Not kidding around: Woman sues for paternity test on goats
- Justice to give 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 update
- Minnesota toddler rescued from manure pit on family farm
- Plans underway to bring AgriTech industry to Kentucky
- Officials warn coronavirus not under control as more than half of states report increase in cases
- 75-year-old protester “having good days and bad” while recovering
- WVSP to receive $1 million in funding to combat distribution and manufacturing of methamphetamine and opioids
- Man arrested on child abuse and torture charges for allegedly using zip ties to restrain
- Kentucky rural hospitals to receive Medicaid settlement funding
- Man wrangles shark with bare hands off Delaware beach