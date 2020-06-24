Positive COVID-19 test closes Boyd County old courthouse, judicial center

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)- The Old Courthouse and Judicial Center in Boyd County are closed until further notice.

According to the Boyd County Fiscal Court, the temporary closure began today, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

