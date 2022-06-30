ALLEN KY, (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of what radio station WMDJ is calling an active shooter situation.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Main Street in the Floyd County Community of Allen as a domestic dispute.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene. Dispatchers in the area have not been able to confirm any information to 13 News at this time.

State Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of Kentucky and Allen Curve is currently closed at this time.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as possible.