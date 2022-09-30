MASON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.

According to the Mason Police Department, the scene is located near the intersection of Front Street and Horton Street in Mason.

The MPD is leading the investigation with assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police. MPD says no further information is being released at this time.

WOWK 13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.