FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Possible human remains were found in a vehicle underwater at Dewey Lake in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County.

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post says they received the call about the possible human remains on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022.

They say the vehicle and the remains were taken from the water and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for possible identification.

KSP investigators and personnel, the Lexington Dive Team and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife all responded to the scene.