IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Commission has decided on a possible site just outside Ironton’s city limits for a new county jail.

The plans for a new jail are contingent upon if the sales tax issue passes on the May 3 ballot in Ohio’s primary election, according to the commissioners. If the issue passes, the commission will purchase a piece of property just outside the current Ironton city limits off Adams Street and County Road 24.

The commission had also been looking at the former Lombard School property on Lorain Street in Ironton as a potential site, which concerned some residents and a nearby nursing home who told 13 News they “didn’t support” the jail coming into their backyard.

The property was chosen as the location for a new jail site because it has the infrastructure needed to build the facility and will be the least invasive to residential neighborhoods, commissioners say.

Commissioners say they are working through some final details with the current property owner and the city to assure that the site will be viable, but they say “all those moving parts are falling into place.”

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, the current jail doesn’t meet the state’s standards and only has 52 beds. The new proposed jail would have capacity for 200 beds.