Possible pipe bomb materials found during Jackson County, West Virginia drug arrest

SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia says they have arrested a man on drug charges, with the possibility of more charges to come.

The sheriff’s department says Robert Wolfe, 43, of Sandyville has been arrested and charged with one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver. Deputies also say more charges are possible. During a search warrant of his home and property, deputies say they found possible pipe bomb-making materials, along with guns and several items of stolen property.

Wolfe is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories