UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2024) – The eastbound slow lane of I-64 will remain closed overnight near the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

WVDOT says the closure is so that contractors can complete repairs on a major pothole near the Nitro on-ramp. Repairs to the pothole have caused major traffic backup in the area throughout the day Tuesday.

Because the pothole is in a work zone, the contractors, Brayman-Trumbull, are required to fix it, according to the WVDOT. The WVDOT says contractors are responsible for “maintaining passage through work zones for the traveling public” through the duration of the construction contract, meaning they must make

According to the WVDOT, the pothole opened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The contractors filled it with cement, and then, because of the rain and cold temperatures, used insulated blankets to help the quick-set concrete dry. Crews say leaving the lane closure in place overnight will give the concrete time to finish setting.

The WVDOT says they expect all lanes will be reopened sometime Wednesday morning. Crews say a possible cause for the pothole opening in the first place is the freeze-thaw cycles of the winter weather.

UPDATE: (12 p.m. Jan. 9, 2024) – The Division of Highways says it could be “several more hours” before a major pothole is repaired on the interstate near Nitro.

The hole is in the slow lane of eastbound traffic just before the Nitro on-ramp of I-64. Drivers are urged to use caution and go slow in that area, especially with the rainy and windy weather.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A large pothole is causing major traffic backups on I-64.

Crews are out making repairs to the pothole at the Nitro Exit at mile marker 45 on I-64 East. Use caution in the area.