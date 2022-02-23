HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Potholes are plaguing the tri-state area and drivers in Huntington say they are the ones dealing with the consequences.

“It’s horrible,” said Huntington resident, Ashley Hutchinson. “I’ve busted a tire once. My mom just had four new tires because of the potholes, they’re ditches like you’re going to fall into them.”

Scott Ramsey, the general manager for Tic Toc Tires in Huntington says they are fixing around two to three tires a day from pothole damages. That’s up 20% from last year.

Residents in the area say the potholes are causing damages to their cars and their wallets, as repairs can cost up to $800.

“I think I’ve spent about $700 on tires within the past year,” said Hutchinson. “I’m a single mother, so paying for tires continuously, it gets old.”

Drivers across the area say it’s frustrating, saying they feel like the problem is just getting worse.

“Especially along 29th Street, the potholes are just insane,” said Huntington resident, Brooklyn Parsons. “I actually unaligned my car doing it. It is incredibly hard to see them and it just unbelievably can mess up your car and the cost of damages is insane.”

The city says they are working to repair the potholes daily, and that if you see any in the area to report them so they can take care of it.