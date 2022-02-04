Potholes cause big problems on I-64 in Putnam County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Some motorists who travel I-64 in Putnam County are dealing with some serious damage after slamming into potholes. The majority of the issues were between the St. Albans exit and the Rt. 35 interchange. Leaders at the Division of Highways said they started getting complaints around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“I mean when I first hit it I thought I broke my axle,” said Chris Hughes, Putnam County.

Hughes was driving home from Charleston Thursday night to get ready for a trip out of town when he slammed into a huge pothole.

“I mean it felt like it was 12 inches deep probably 2 feet around and my car just dropped in it,” Hughes said. “It pretty much blew the tire off the rim, ripped the tire off the rim. Instantly my tire was flat.”

He said he was grateful his young daughters weren’t in the car.

“When I was on the side of the road trying to fix my tire that is what I was thinking about,” he said. “The only thing that probably protected me was all of the cars behind me that were backed up right behind me that were doing the exact same thing that I was doing.”

The WV-DOH said snow, ice, rain, freezing, and thawing over the past several weeks have caused the pavement to fail. Hughes said even at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he went through there was nothing to alert him and other drivers to the issue.

“There was no warning plus it was dark and it just came out of nowhere,” he said.

After several cars were damaged the DOH shut down the westbound slow lane to allow contractor Brayman Trumble to make repairs.

“To me it is unacceptable to have the road that bad. How did that happen? It didn’t just pop up at 5:30 yesterday. You know, why didn’t someone fill it up with gravel or something until they could fix it. I don’t know. It is right there in that construction zone so they are working in that area,” Hughes said.

Road crews said with asphalt plants shut down for the season they couldn’t get hot patch to fill the holes. Instead, they are using cold patch which doesn’t hold up in heavy traffic.

According to the DOH, contractors will be back out Sunday to attempt more permanent repairs. In the meantime, if your vehicle was damaged you can file a claim with the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission.