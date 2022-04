CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha dispatch says that a caller reported four loud “booms” around the 2700 block of Baker’s Fork Rd.

They say power is now out in the area. Almost 6,000 customers are without power according to Appalachian Power.

Charleston FD is on the scene, and Charleston PD is waiting for Charleston FD to assess the situation before responding.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.