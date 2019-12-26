Power outage in Huntington following accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – An accident in Huntington has closed a portion of a street and caused a power outage in the surrounding area.

About half of the block of 8th Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue is closed after a vehicle hit and snapped a power pole, bringing down power lines.

The immediate area, including some businesses, is without power, and traffic lights are out following the accident. No injuries have been reported.

AEP crews are on the scene working to restore power. According to AEP’s website, the estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m.

