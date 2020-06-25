Power outage reported in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several people in West Virginia’s capital city are without power after a power outage in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials reported the outage just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the area of Pennsylvania Ave & Lee St East. The outage is also affecting traffic lights in the area.

1,191 buildings are without power in Kanawha County, according to Appalachian Power.

Dispatch officials say the estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

