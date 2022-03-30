CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are multiple power outages reported in West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, their service area has 968 customers reporting that they do not have power.

An area in Wayne County has 117 outages with the cause being tree contact, according to the map. It says power should be back around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022.

A part of Trace Fork Road near Branchland has 36 outages and an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. tonight, Mar. 30.

Painter Branch Road in Liberty has 31 customer outages.

Eskdale has 177 outages with an estimated restoration time of 3 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2022.