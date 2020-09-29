Power outages reported in Cabell and Kanawha counties

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Power outages are being reported around West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky this morning, with Barboursville and Sissonville taking the biggest hits in our region.

As of 9 a.m., Appalachian Power Company’s website map shows 2,439 customers without power in the Barboursville area and 1,850 customers without power in the Sissonville area. Appalachian Power did not give a reason for the outages.

Power should be restored around Sissonville by noon today and by 11 a.m. in the Barboursville area, according to the map. Several smaller outages around the region are also expected to have power restored by this afternoon.

The power outages have also affected Ona Elementary School and Cabell Midland High School. The Cabell County School Board says both school buildings will be closed today due to the outages and students will move to remote learning for the day.

