Power outages, road closure in Kanawha County

Update at 12:01 p.m., May 26, 2020: The Appalachian Power Company now says damage to an additional pole will push the estimated restoration time to later this evening.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rutledge Road is closed now until further notice for maintenance due to multiple trees falling down in the area.
The road is closed from Jericho Drive to Ridgedale Lane. There are currently 539 customers without power as of 9 a.m. in Kanawha County, according to Appalachian Power.
Damage in the area includes at least four poles, including three spans of downed wire, three broken cross arms, and one broken pole top, according to Phil Moye of Appalachian Power.
Repairs could be completed around 2 p.m.
