Power restored after Kanawha County accident

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Power has been restored for several customers in Sissonville after an accident knocked out power to the area.

According to Appalachian Power Company’s website, 1,354 customers in Sissonville lost power as a result of an accident involving a dump truck into utility lines.

Kanawha County 911 officials said the incident closed Route 21 at the time, and no injuries were reported.

