Pratt firefighters to be honored at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A year-and-a-half ago, what’s believed to be the deadliest volunteer firefighter accident in Kanawha County history took the lives of two West Virginia volunteer firefighters.

This weekend, they will be remembered on a national level.

In March of 2018 Pratt Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant fire chief, Mike Edwards, and Lt. Tom Craigo were killed in a wreck while they were responding to a call.

“It’s sad to say it’s not the first occasion we have lost firefighters from Kanawha County,” says C.W. Sigman, Director of Kanawha County Emergency Services. “I always remember they were rushing to help somebody else,” says Sigman.

This weekend, their heroic efforts will be recognized at

38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland. A group from the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department, along with Sigman, will be in attendance.

“This is just something for them to help remember their comrades by,” Sigman adds.

Later this month, shortly after their return from the national memorial, the state Fallen Firefighter Memorial will take place on the West Virginia Capitol Complex grounds

During last year’s state ceremony, Craigo and Edwards names were added to those who lost their lives before them, but this year will be another chance to honor what they have done.

“‘No greater glory than a man who lays down his life for his friends,’ an old chief said in New York City once…the bravest thing a man would do or a person would do now would be to join the fire department, everything else is just in the line of duty”

