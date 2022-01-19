Pre-demo work starts at old Sears building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center is getting closer to being torn down.

Loftis and Sons Contractors were doing some pre-demo work on the building Wednesday morning.

Rodney Loftis, the owner of the contracting company, told 13 News that they are digging out and capping off underground utility lines. This is in preparation for the demolition of the building, which could start in the next couple of months.

13 News is reaching out to Sears for additional information.