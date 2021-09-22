Preliminary hearing held for woman facing murder charge in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman facing murder charges in Wayne County had her preliminary hearing in court today.

Investigators say Carrie Ramey is accused of allegedly killing Tina Adkins with a pillow inside a house on Raccoon Creek Road and then dragging her body to an RV parked near the house.

Police say Ramey allegedly admitted to killing Adkins and stuffing her body in a trash bag. The case now heads to a grand jury.

Ramey is in jail on a $200,000 bond for concealment of a body, but not for the murder charge.

