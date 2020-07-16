PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio couple charged with the death of their five-year-old granddaughter were in court this morning, Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Richard and Sonya Greene both face aggravated murder charges in the death of Annabell Greene. Richard Greene is the biological grandfather to the child and Sonya Greene, a step-grandmother. This morning was their second court appearance on the charges.
The couple is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and three counts of felony assault in her death.
The incident happened on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, when officers were called to a hospital emergency room. Annabell was flown to a children’s hospital in Columbus where she later died.
Today, the couple both decided to waive their preliminary hearing today.
Instead their case will now be sent to a grand jury.
There is no date for that yet and in the meantime. Their bond is set at $500,000 dollars each for the aggravated murder charges.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Scioto County moved to Level 3 Public Health Emergency
- Apple users: How to submit your claim in $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
- Target joins list of major retailers mandating masks
- Coronavirus Thursday update: 70,601 cases, 3,103 deaths, 48,330 recoveries reported
- Warrants issued in 30-year-old cold case murder at corrections center
- UPDATE: City of Charleston clarifies positive COVID-19 cases at CPD
- NABC recognizes WVU hoops for academic success
- Pastor surprised by church family after 100 days fighting COVID-19
- Closest images ever taken of the sun released, reveal ‘campfires’ near surface
- Scioto County murder case to be sent to grand jury