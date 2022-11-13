HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Gary “Gig” Robinson, a spokesperson from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), says Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington has submitted its liquor license.
Robinson says the WVABCA planned to extend a recent suspension, which was put in place by Commission Frederic Wooten after a shooting that left one man dead from a stray bullet allegedly outside of Premier Pub and Grill. The WVABCA planned to take even further action if it was necessary, Robinson says.
However, as a result of the WVABCA’s plans for further action, Premier Pub and Grill decided to surrender its license, Robinson states.
Huntington residents and officials say the establishment has been a public nuisance for quite some time. On Friday, the city filed a complaint against Premier Pub and Grill after several violent incidents near the property.
The complaint lists violent incidents that have happened on or near the property since March 2022:
- Two patrons sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation that moved from the bar to the alley behind the bar on March 20, 2022.
- Two patrons sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation that resulted in two gunshots being fired into the bar on March 26, 2022.
- Huntington Police received a call about a person threatening to shoot up the bar on Oct. 29, 2022.
- Two intoxicated patrons got into an altercation with the bar staff and fired numerous shots toward the bar, striking and killing an employee of a nearby restaurant on Nov. 4, 2022.