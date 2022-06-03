CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons, and airport TSA is reminding people what they can and can’t bring on planes.

“We are already seeing checkpoint volumes at about 85% of the pre-pandemic levels, and we expect to see volume increase during the summer travel season,” John Allen, Federal Security Director for West Virginia said.

One of the biggest mistakes people make while checking in is bringing oversized liquids, gels and aerosols.

“The hair care products are any liquid, gels and aerosols really need to be 3.4 ounces or smaller,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. “That’s 100 milliliters, which is international standard.”

People also need to drink all beverages before going through security. If you would like to bring oversized liquids, they need to be in a checked bag. However, there is an exception.

“The one exception is that due to the pandemic, we’re allowing one container of liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces per passenger,” Allen said. “TSA precheck allows travelers to leave on your shoes, jackets, belts. It enables them to keep their electronics and their liquids, gels, and aerosols in their carry-on bags.”

TSA also allows people to travel with firearms, but only in the proper way.

“You want to make sure the firearm is unloaded, right, and then you’re going to put it in the case,” Farbstein said. “It has to be a hard-sided case. It cannot be like a canvas case with a zipper. If you’re traveling with ammunition, you wanna keep it in its original box.”

Then you want to put a lock on the case and take it to the airport check-in counter where you will fill out some paperwork. Officials will secure your firearm in the belly of the plane.

TSA is also telling people to arrive at the airport about 90 minutes early to ensure passengers make it to their gate on time.