KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit flood-stricken eastern Kentucky on Monday, August 8, per a release from the White House Press Office.

The president and first lady will join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, to visit families in the devastated area and analyze FEMA efforts at the State Disaster Recovery Center.

Additional details regarding President Biden’s itinerary are expected to become available in the near future.

Biden accompanied the Beshears under similar circumstances last December after western Kentucky was hit by deadly tornados.