KENTUCKY (WOWK) — On Saturday, President Joe Biden made additional federal disaster assistance available to southeastern Kentuckians affected by severe flooding that started on July 26.

Under the President’s order, federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75% of the total eligible costs. Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, have been raised to 100% of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period within the first 120 days of the order.

The areas that will benefit from the President’s order include Clay, Floyd, Knott, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties.

For updates on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit FEMA’s website or follow them on Twitter.