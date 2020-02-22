President Trump authorizes additional disaster assistance for historic 2016 flood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – President Trump has approved additional funding to aid West Virginia flood mitigation for those impacted by the historic June 2016 flooding.

According to a release, President Trump authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for public assistance projects undertaken in the Mountain State as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from the historic flooding.

NEWS! @realDonaldTrump just approved additional funding to aid West Virginia flood mitigation, with the federal government covering 90% of the cost associated with June 2016 flooding. Thank you, POTUS! 🇺🇸 — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) February 22, 2020

Initial funding was set at 75 percent for federal funding of total eligible costs in 2016 but under the president’s order today, the federal share has been increased to 90 percent of the total costs.