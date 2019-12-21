Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg visits Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WOWK) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg made a stop in central Ohio yesterday to meet with the Mayor of Chillicothe Luke Feeney and members of the community.

The presidential hopeful and former mayor of New York discussed ways to combat the opioid epidemic.

Bloomberg and the mayor started their day over a cup of coffee, to discuss what makes the city so special to the community.

“It was nice to have him here, as a mayor, someone who gets things done listening and sharing experiences,” Feeney said.

But Bloomberg’s visit was addressing a major issue that plagues the entire nation.

In an intimate roundtable setting, community members, leaders and law enforcement shared their stories.

“We’re on the frontline here and as a community, we’re making great strides but still so much that needs to be done,” Feeney said.

Bloomberg expressed how his platform and stance on healthcare would help keep the opioid problem from growing. Even though the primary isn’t quite for some time, he made it clear that Ohio is important and won’t be overlooked.

“Ohio is one of the key states it’s a state with big problems and great future and like a lot of other states which is why we came here,” Bloomberg said.

This was Bloomberg’s first visit to the Buckeye State since entering the presidential race less than a month ago.

