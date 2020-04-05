Press conference to be held on Justice’s new order for Kanawha County at 3:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials from the City of Charleston and Kanawha County will hold a press conference to discuss Gov. Justice’s new executive order for Kanawha County.
Watch live here and on Channel 13. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
