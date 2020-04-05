Press conference to be held on Justice’s new order for Kanawha County at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha County Health Department gives an update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County. April 3, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials from the City of Charleston and Kanawha County will hold a press conference to discuss Gov. Justice’s new executive order for Kanawha County.

Watch live here and on Channel 13. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories