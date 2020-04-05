Press conference to be held on Justice’s new order for Kanawha County at 3:30 p.m.

Local News

by: Kimberely Blackburn, Digital Producer

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha County Health Department gives an update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County. April 3, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials from the City of Charleston and Kanawha County will hold a press conference to discuss Gov. Justice’s new executive order for Kanawha County.

Watch live here and on Channel 13. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories